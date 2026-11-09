Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine becomes third-oldest double-centurion in Tests: Key stats
What's the story
Craig Ervine bolstered Zimbabwe in the second innings of the 1st Test against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While the match ended in a draw, Ervine scored an incredible double-century on Day 5. He returned unbeaten on 206 (279). Ervine, who earlier completed 2,000 Test runs, became the third-oldest double-centurion in Test history. Here are the key stats.
Knock
Ervine stands tall
Facing a slender 10-run deficit, Zimbabwe were in trouble early on (38/2 in 11.4 overs). Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett then steadied the ship with an 82-run stand.
After Taylor's dismissal, Ervine joined forces with Bennett. However, the visitors were reduced to 175/4 in 42.3 overs.
Adding 140 runs with Naqvi, Ervine reached three figures. After Naqvi's dismissal, Ervine continued to steer Zimbabwe alongside Madhevere.
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Ervine reaches his double-ton
Ervine saved Zimbabwe from a middle-order collapse, adding 208 runs with Madhevere. The duo saw out the final day, with the duo recording 23 fours and 2 sixes in his 279-ball 206*.
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Ervine enters record books
At 41 years and 82 days, Ervine is now the third-oldest player to score a double-century in Test cricket, as per Cricinfo. He is only behind South Africa's Eric Rowan (42y 7d) and England's Jack Hobbs (41y 197d).
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In Sharjah, Ervine raced to his fifth Test century. He also has eight half-centuries.
In a stellar career, the Zimbabwe batter has racked up 2,201 runs from 33 Tests (64 innings) at an average of 36.68.
Across seven Test innings against Afghanistan, Ervine has 2 tons and as many half-centuries. He averages 93.8 against this side.