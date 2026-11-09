Zimbabwe's Craig Ervine becomes third-oldest double-centurion in Tests: Key stats

Facing a slender 10-run deficit, Zimbabwe were in trouble early on (38/2 in 11.4 overs). Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett then steadied the ship with an 82-run stand.

After Taylor's dismissal, Ervine joined forces with Bennett. However, the visitors were reduced to 175/4 in 42.3 overs.

Adding 140 runs with Naqvi, Ervine reached three figures. After Naqvi's dismissal, Ervine continued to steer Zimbabwe alongside Madhevere.