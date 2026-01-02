Graeme Cremer returns to Zimbabwe squad for T20 World Cup

Former captain and leg-spinner Graeme Cremer has been named in Zimbabwe 's 15-member squad for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup . The 39-year-old made his international cricket comeback in October after a seven-year break. He had played in the tri-series in Pakistan, where he took two wickets for 44 runs in seven overs over two games. Here are further details.

Team updates Blessing Muzarabani returns to the squad Along with Cremer, Blessing Muzarabani also makes a return to the squad after missing the tri-series due to a back injury. Left-arm seamer Newman Nyamhuri is the only player from that squad who has not been included in this one. Clive Madande retains his place in the team after being brought in for Sean Williams during Africa region qualifiers.

Player spotlight Clive Madande's impressive domestic performance Madande was the highest run-scorer in Zimbabwe's domestic tournament, scoring 152 runs in four matches at an average of 76.00 and a strike rate of 138.18, as per ESPNcricinfo. Sikandar Raza will captain the squad, which also includes Richard Ngarava as well as veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor among others. Muzarabani and Ngarava will lead the seam attack while Wellington Masakadza will join Cremer in the spin department.