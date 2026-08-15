Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg backs ODI overhaul call: Details
What's the story
Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has expressed concern about the ODI format, while also calling for more meaning and significance in bilateral ODIs. He was speaking in Darwin during Australia's first Test against Bangladesh. The comments come after ICC CEO Sanjog Gupta suggested that "randomly scheduled" bilateral series should end, but that ODIs can continue to thrive with their association to the World Cup.
Revenue concerns
Financial implications of removing bilateral ODIs
Greenberg agreed with Gupta's idea of adding more jeopardy and meaning to bilateral ODIs.
However, he also expressed concern over the financial impact on cricket boards worldwide if these matches were completely removed from the Future Tours Programme (FTP).
He said, "We're also realists to know that bilateral ODIs make up a significant portion of our broadcast agreements."
Balancing act
Need for balance in approach
Greenberg stressed the need for a balance between creating more meaning in games and replacing them with alternatives that can generate similar revenues.
He said, "So there's a fine balance here. Some of that's short term, some of it long term."
He is part of an ICC working group finalizing the FTP for 2028-31 and also looking at a rough version for 2032-35.
Squad expansion
Greenberg backs larger squads at ODI World Cup
Greenberg has also backed Australian coach Andrew McDonald's call for larger squad sizes at the upcoming ODI World Cup.
He said, "We've advocated strongly," adding that they have passed this feedback on to the ICC.
Several countries have reportedly expressed similar concerns given the change in format, making it a key topic of discussion at an ICC level.
Team selection
CA's stance on associates in the ODI World Cup
Cricket Australia didn't push as hard for more Associates in the ODI World Cup after criticism of the format change.
Greenberg said CA agreed with having fewer teams in the ODI World Cup while increasing Associates in the T20 World Cup.
He said, "I assume it's just about trying to extract commercial value for those World Cups."