What's the future of 'randomly scheduled' bilateral series?

Gupta stressed that these elements require significant investment of resources, both financial and non-financial.

He said, "It's important to stay focused on the four levers which drive attention and affiliation - context, culture, competition and competitiveness."

He also pointed out that One-Day Internationals (ODIs) can not only survive but thrive in this environment.

Notably, the ODIs have lost context of late outside the quadrennial World Cup.