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ODI World Cup 2027: Explaining revamped qualification and tournament pathway
The venues of the qualifiers are yet to be decided

ODI World Cup 2027: Explaining revamped qualification and tournament pathway

By Parth Dhall
Aug 05, 2026
04:03 pm
What's the story

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that the 2027 ODI World Cup Qualifier will be held from February 22 to March 23. However, the venue for the tournament is yet to be announced. The event will determine the final qualifiers for the 14-team World Cup, whose revamped format was unveiled by the ICC in July. Here are further details.

Participant details

Format for the Qualifier

The 10 teams competing in the Qualifier will include the two lowest-ranked Full Members in ODI rankings (except hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe) as of September 30, 2026.

The top four teams from CWC League 2 and another four from a World Cup Qualifier Playoff will also be part of this tournament.

The format for this Playoff is yet to be decided.

League influence

What is the World Cup Qualifier playoff?

The Challenge League, cricket's third division, will have 12 teams divided into two pools of six.

Each team will play three round-robin tournaments over the cycle.

The top two from each pool will qualify for the World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

This structure ensures a fair and competitive selection process for the final spots in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

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Tournament format

Revamped structure of the tournament

As reported earlier, the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup will feature a revamped 14-team format aimed at reducing dead rubbers.

After all 14 teams qualify, the three lowest-seeded sides will compete in a Super Series, with only the winner advancing to the 12-team group stage.

The remaining teams will then progress through the group stage, Super 7, semi-finals, and final.

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