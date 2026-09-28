These star cricketers might retire after 2027 World Cup 

Rohit Sharma, who is known for his explosive batting and has scored three double-hundreds in ODIs, will be 40 by the start of the event.

Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, ODIs remain his last global platform.

Despite the emergence of young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit's strategic mind and aggressive starts make him an important player for Team India.

Rohit, who has featured in each of the last three ODI WCs, was the skipper of the Indian side that finished as runners-up in 2023.