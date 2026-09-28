These star cricketers might retire after 2027 World Cup
What's the story
The 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia is likely to be a historic event. The tournament will witness the last hurrah of several great modern-day cricketers across the globe. Notably, Australia will head into the event as defending champions while hosts South Africa and India are also among the favorites. On this note, we look at the star players who are likely to retire from international cricket after the 2027 gala competition.
Rohit
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, who is known for his explosive batting and has scored three double-hundreds in ODIs, will be 40 by the start of the event.
Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, ODIs remain his last global platform.
Despite the emergence of young talents like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit's strategic mind and aggressive starts make him an important player for Team India.
Rohit, who has featured in each of the last three ODI WCs, was the skipper of the Indian side that finished as runners-up in 2023.
Kohli
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli, who has set the benchmark for modern batting and run chases over the last 15 years, recently confirmed the 2027 event as his last WC for India.
Though Kohli will be 39 by the time of the tournament, his fitness regime keeps him at an elite level.
The African conditions would provide a perfect stage for cricket's ultimate chasing maestro to perform his "last dance."
A grand World Cup farewell would cement his legacy among cricket's all-time greats.
Aussie pacers
Starc and Hazlewood
Star Australian pacers Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc will be 36 and 37 by the start of the competition.
Both pacers have shown no signs of slowing down, though injuries have dented Hazlewood in the past couple of years.
The pace-friendly African decks could bring the best out of the duo.
Notably, both Starc and Hazlewood were part of Australia's triumphant campaigns at the 2015 and 2023 World Cup editions.
Miller
David Miller
The 37-year-old David Miller doesn't hold a central contract with Cricket South Africa.
However, he is part of the team's squad for the ongoing series against Australia.
The dasher is therefore unlikely to be in South Africa's plans post the 2027 event.
Miller, who is among the most destructive finishers in ODI history, would be raring to end on a high.