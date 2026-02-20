Cricket umpire Manik Gupta dies after bee attack in UP

Manik Gupta, a veteran cricket umpire, died after being attacked by a swarm of bees during a cricket league match in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh . It all transpired at the Sapru Stadium in Unnao on Wednesday morning. Gupta, a well-known figure in the Kanpur cricket circuit, had been associated with the Kanpur Cricket Association for nearly three decades.

Incident details Witnesses' account of the incident The match, part of the KDMA league between YMCC and Paramount, turned chaotic when a huge swarm of bees attacked. Witnesses said the first attack happened at around 7:00am when children started arriving at the ground with their kits. Some were stung again around 8:00am, but things got out of control by 8:30am, when a full swarm attacked everyone on the ground.

Escape attempt Nearly 50 people stung in the attack After his match concluded, Gupta went to meet a fellow umpire during the drinks break as the swarm multiplied. As he tried to escape, he fell after losing his balance. Over 50 bees reportedly attacked him for nearly 10 minutes before he lost consciousness due to his deteriorating condition. Overall, up to 50 people were stung in the attack, and at least 10 were rushed to a private nursing home in Kanpur.

