Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel denied bail in rape case
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) and Bengal cricketer Abishek Porel has been denied bail in a case of alleged rape, blackmail, and other offenses. He was arrested on August 11 after being questioned by the police over the complaint lodged by a young woman. The woman accused him of promising to marry her before entering into a relationship with her.
Arrest details
Details of the case
Porel was arrested late on Wednesday night after a medical examination and produced at the Chinsurah court.
Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kunar Bhushan Singh confirmed his arrest, saying, "There was a case lodged against him and a court order to arrest him. He was arrested late last night."
The woman alleged that after their relationship ended, Porel threatened to share objectionable photographs of her.
Further accusations
Woman's health deteriorated during illegal confinement, says FIR
The woman also alleged an incident in Delhi on April 2, 2026, where she was allegedly confined illegally and deprived of food. She claimed that during this time, her health deteriorated to the point where she couldn't walk properly.
The FIR also states that their families had discussed marriage, but the relationship soured after she found out about Porel's involvement with other women.
Legal proceedings
Case filed on June 23
The case was earlier heard by the Calcutta High Court, which ordered the Mogra Police Station to seize all electronic devices, including Porel's mobile phone.
At a hearing on August 11, police informed the court about Porel's arrest and his production before the Chinsurah court.
The complaint was filed at Mogra Police Station in Hooghly on June 23 by a Karnataka-based medical student who claimed she had been in a relationship with Porel for about three-and-a-half years.
Case status
Porel has denied all allegations
Porel has denied all the allegations made against him.
A case has been registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (including Section 69) and Information Technology Act.
A left-handed top-order batter, Porel has been representing Delhi Capitals in the IPL since 2023. He has scored over 700 runs so far.
Having made his debut for Bengal in the 2021/22 season, he has played 32 First-Class, 23 List A matches, and 61 T20 matches.