Rinku Singh's father passes away after battle with cancer
What's the story
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh's father, Khanchand Singh, has passed away after a battle with stage-four liver cancer. He was being treated at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. Dr. Sunil Kumar, the hospital's spokesperson, said Khanchand's condition had worsened significantly in recent days. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21 and placed on ventilator support before passing away early Friday morning.
Family commitment
Rinku made brief trip home
Rinku, who is currently representing India in the T20 World Cup, made a brief trip home to see his father before the match against Zimbabwe. After visiting his ailing father, he returned with the Indian squad for Thursday's Super 8 clash. Khanchand had been battling advanced-stage liver cancer and was in the terminal phase of the illness, Rinku's former coach Masood Amini told PTI Videos.
Public mourning
Harbhajan Singh offers condolences
Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to social media to express his condolences over the demise of Khanchand. "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones," he posted on X. He added, "This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup."
Twitter Post
Here's what Harbhajan posted!
Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026
Career support
Khanchand's last rites to be performed in Aligarh
Khanchand Singh, who worked as an LPG cylinder deliveryman in Aligarh, was instrumental in Rinku's cricketing journey. Despite financial constraints, he ensured that his son got every opportunity to excel as a cricketer. The family has announced that Khanchand's last rites will be performed in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.