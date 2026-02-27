Rinku Singh's father passes away after battle with cancer

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh 's father, Khanchand Singh, has passed away after a battle with stage-four liver cancer. He was being treated at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. Dr. Sunil Kumar, the hospital's spokesperson, said Khanchand's condition had worsened significantly in recent days. He was admitted to the hospital on February 21 and placed on ventilator support before passing away early Friday morning.

Family commitment Rinku made brief trip home Rinku, who is currently representing India in the T20 World Cup, made a brief trip home to see his father before the match against Zimbabwe. After visiting his ailing father, he returned with the Indian squad for Thursday's Super 8 clash. Khanchand had been battling advanced-stage liver cancer and was in the terminal phase of the illness, Rinku's former coach Masood Amini told PTI Videos.

Public mourning Harbhajan Singh offers condolences Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh took to social media to express his condolences over the demise of Khanchand. "Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones," he posted on X. He added, "This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup."

Advertisement

Twitter Post Here's what Harbhajan posted! Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup.

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him… — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 27, 2026

Advertisement