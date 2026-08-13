Atletico Madrid agree deal with Tottenham Hotspur for Cristian Romero
What's the story
Cristian Romero, the Argentine defender who has been linked with a summer exit from Tottenham Hotspur, is set to join Atletico Madrid. The two clubs have reached an agreement in principle for a transfer worth around £34.2 million (€40 million) plus add-ons. The deal also includes a 15% sell-on clause, according to reports from Sky Sports and BBC Sport. Here's more.
Transfer interest
Romero preferred move to Atletico Madrid
Romero, who has a contract with Tottenham until the summer of 2029, was always believed to prefer a move to Atletico Madrid. Inter Milan and Arsenal were also interested in the central defender.
The 28-year-old player had a tough season last season, getting sent off twice during Spurs' Premier League relegation battle and missing the end of the campaign due to a knee injury.
Player profile
Defender's stats at Tottenham
During his five-season stint with Tottenham, Romero made 156 appearances for the club across all competitions. He went on to score 13 goals.
He won the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League trophy with Spurs.
123 of his appearances came for the club in the Premier League. He managed 11 goals and 2 assists.
He made just 23 Premier League appearances last season, scoring four goals and making an assist.
Information
Romero enjoyed stints in Serie A
Before joining Spurs, the Argentine defender spent two seasons on loan at Genoa. He made 60 appearances, scoring thrice. He also spent one season on loan at Atalanta, scoring three times across 42 matches. He was loaned to both Serie A clubs from Argentine club Belgrano.