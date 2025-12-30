Sports crossover! Cristiano Ronaldo hails Novak Djokovic for his 'longevity'

Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic , two of the greatest athletes in their respective sports, shared a special moment at the 2025 Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai. The event witnessed football legend Ronaldo winning the Best Player in the Middle East award. Meanwhile, Djokovic secured the Globe Sportsman of the Year award. The Serbian tennis ace received the coveted award from Ronaldo himself.

Mutual admiration Ronaldo praises Djokovic's longevity in sports Ronaldo, who has had a stellar career since 2002, praised Djokovic for his longevity in a sport that is physically demanding. "For me, he is an example of longevity. We have a similar story," Ronaldo said with Djokovic by his side. "He deserves this because he is an example for the past generation, the current one, and the next."

Dream come true Djokovic expresses gratitude for Ronaldo's recognition In response to Ronaldo's praise, Djokovic expressed his gratitude and called it a dream come true moment. "I'm very grateful to hear these words from him and to call him my friend," Djokovic said. "You see someone who has won everything, and yet still wants more. Even though we are in different sports, we can support each other and show future generations that there are no limits."

Djokovic Djokovic continues to defy age Tennis star Djokovic, who turned pro in 2003, has won a record 24 Grand Slam titles. He now eyes an elusive 25th Major at the 2026 Australian Open, which would propel him past the legendary Margaret Court. At 38, Djokovic continues to display his vigor. There is nothing left to add to his tally. In 2024, Djokovic completed tennis by winning Olympic gold.