Premier League: Crystal Palace set to sign midfielder Anan Khalaili
What's the story
Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing Anan Khalaili from Belgian club Union Saint-Gilloise. The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to finalize his transfer in the coming week, with a fee of around £21 million, as per BBC Sport. Khalaili, who plays primarily on the right side of midfield, had an impressive run at Union SG last season. He made 52 appearances across all competitions, scoring six goals and providing six assists.
Experience
Khalaili brings European experience
Khalaili has also played in the UEFA Champions League with Union SG, bringing a wealth of European experience to Crystal Palace.
This will be especially beneficial as the club gears up for their upcoming UEFA Europa League campaign.
Overall, Khalaili has played 101 games for Union SG across competitions, scoring 8 goals.
He played for Maccabi Haifa before representing Union SG. He scored 15 goals from 53 appearances for Maccabi Haifa.
Further signings
Palace in talks for Zavier Gozo
Along with Khalaili, Premier League side Crystal Palace are also in talks to sign 19-year-old winger Zavier Gozo from Real Salt Lake.
The club was also interested in Brennan Johnson but he is now set to join Everton as part of a swap deal that will see Dwight McNeil move in the opposite direction.
The potential signing of Khalaili comes as part of Palace's active transfer market strategy. The club has already secured defenders Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oscar Mingueza on free transfers.