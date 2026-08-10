Premier League: Crystal Palace set to sign midfielder Anan Khalaili

Khalaili has also played in the UEFA Champions League with Union SG, bringing a wealth of European experience to Crystal Palace.

This will be especially beneficial as the club gears up for their upcoming UEFA Europa League campaign.

Overall, Khalaili has played 101 games for Union SG across competitions, scoring 8 goals.

He played for Maccabi Haifa before representing Union SG. He scored 15 goals from 53 appearances for Maccabi Haifa.