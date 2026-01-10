FA Cup: Non-league Macclesfield stun holders Crystal Palace 2-1

In a historic upset, non-league side Macclesfield have knocked out holders Crystal Palace from the FA Cup . The match, which took place at the Moss Rose ground in Macclesfield, saw the hosts score two goals against Palace's one. Despite being ranked 117 places lower than their Premier League opponents, Macclesfield put up a stellar performance to secure their spot in the next round of the tournament.

Match highlights Macclesfield's unexpected victory over Crystal Palace The match was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for the fans. Macclesfield's captain Paul Dawson scored the first goal with a brilliant header in the first half, sending home fans into ecstasy. Isaac Buckley-Ricketts doubled their lead after halftime, putting further pressure on Palace. A late free-kick by substitute Brennan Johnson gave Palace some hope but Macclesfield held on for an unforgettable victory.

Game dynamics Palace's struggle and Macclesfield's determination Despite dominating possession from the start, Crystal Palace struggled to create meaningful chances. Their poor form continued as they failed to secure a win for the ninth consecutive game. On the other hand, Macclesfield played with determination and belief, which paid off when Buckley-Ricketts scored their second goal. Johnson's late free-kick gave Palace some hope but wasn't enough to change the outcome of this historic match.

Records Macclesfield make these records with biggest upset completed As per Opta, Macclesfield are the first non-league team to eliminate the FA Cup holders since Crystal Palace knocked out Wolves in the 1908-09 first round. Macclesfield are the first non-league team to score twice in an FA Cup match against a Premier League side since Kettering Town vs Fulham in January 2009, and first against the holders since Runcorn vs Preston in 1939.