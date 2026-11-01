Why Chennai Super Kings repeatedly trusted experienced players
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) built a distinct identity in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by consistently backing experienced cricketers, even when other franchises prioritised youth and long-term potential. Their approach was rooted in understanding roles, handling pressure and maintaining a settled team environment. Rather than chasing every emerging name, CSK often preferred proven performers who could deliver in crucial moments and strengthen the team's winning culture.
#1
Pressure and big-match temperament
CSK's preference for veterans was closely linked to their ability to handle high-pressure moments.
Players such as MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Michael Hussey had experienced major tournaments before arriving in Chennai.
Stephen Fleming believed that calm decision-making could prove decisive in tight IPL games. In a competition where one over can change everything, that composure became a valuable selection quality overall.
#2
Experience brought clarity to roles
Rather than assembling a side around reputation alone, CSK often selected players whose strengths fitted clearly defined roles.
Ambati Rayudu could strengthen the batting order, Shane Watson offered power at the top, while Bravo brought death bowling and lower-order hitting.
Familiarity with their responsibilities helped the team avoid constant experimentation. Experienced cricketers could also adjust their approach according to different high-pressure match situations often.
#3
Continuity helped build a strong core
CSK placed considerable value on retaining players and allowing partnerships to develop over several seasons.
That continuity helped senior cricketers understand the captain's plans, the conditions at Chepauk and the expectations within the dressing room.
Fleming openly credited loyalty and strong working relationships for the franchise's long-term consistency. Trust was not built overnight; keeping a familiar core gave the team a settled team identity.
#4
Fitness mattered more than the birth date
The franchise's selections were not simply an endorsement of age.
In 2018, Dhoni and Fleming argued that fitness and a player's ability to contribute mattered more than the number of years they had lived.
Managing workloads and accepting individual limitations were an important part of the plan. Watson's power, Rayudu's mobility and Imran Tahir's wicket-taking skills showed why experience could still offer real value.
#5
The priority was winning, not rebuilding
Fleming made the team's thinking clear in 2018: CSK were focused on winning the IPL rather than developing young players.
That mindset explained their willingness to invest in proven performers who could contribute immediately.
It did not mean youth was unwelcome; CSK also identified domestic talent and built squad depth. But when choosing between potential and readiness, experience often held the edge at auctions.
Information
A relevant change in philosophy
CSK's preference for experience was never an unbreakable rule. At the 2026 auction, the franchise made major investments in young players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, signalling a willingness to adapt as T20 cricket evolved.