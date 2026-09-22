CSK to investigate anti-corruption allegations within team: Details here
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced plans to investigate allegations of anti-corruption activity within the team. The franchise, which has a zero-tolerance policy toward corruption in cricket, said it will take appropriate steps to get to the bottom of the matter. The CSK board is scheduled to meet in the coming days ahead of their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 25.
Expose details
Tehelka's investigation into corruption allegations
The allegations stem from an investigation by Tehelka, which claimed that a CSK player leaked sensitive information to a former First-Class cricketer from Delhi.
The latter allegedly sold this information to London-based bookmakers for ₹60 lakh for a match in the 2025 season.
The player, who has played six First-Class matches, told an undercover reporter he made ₹3 crore by selling such information.
Fixing allegations
Player offered ₹1 crore to fix IPL matches
The player in question also claimed he could arrange information for the 2026 IPL if his source was bought in the auction.
He allegedly quoted ₹1 crore to help fix matches in the IPL, offering a 90% guarantee. The source, however, was not picked in the auction.
The player also claimed his source would provide classified information about a team playing in the Delhi Premier League (DPL).
Franchise response
Not the first controversy for CSK
A CSK official confirmed to Cricbuzz that the board will meet to discuss these allegations ahead of their AGM.
However, they stressed that the information available so far is unverified.
Notably, this isn't the first time CSK has been embroiled in a controversy. The franchise was suspended for two years after a member of its promoter group was found guilty of illegal betting in 2013.