CSK play first-ever IPL match without Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja 

In a historic moment for the Indian Premier League (IPL) , Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are playing their first-ever match without either of their three icons - MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, or Ravindra Jadeja . CSK's IPL 2026 opener against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati marks a major shift in the team's dynamics. While Dhoni and Raina were associated with CSK since the beginning of IPL in 2008, Jadeja joined during the early years.

Team changes The absence of legends Before IPL 2026, Jadeja, alongside Sam Curran, was traded to Rajasthan Royals in a high-profile deal that saw Sanju Samson head to CSK. Hence, the aforementioned game marked Jadeja's presence in the RR XI. Despite Dhoni's presence this season, he is missing due to a calf injury that will keep him out for at least the first two weeks of the tournament. Meanwhile, Raina played his final IPL game in 2021, having gone unsold at the 2022 mega auction.

End of an era Impact of these players on CSK As the franchise's founding captain, Dhoni has led CSK to a record 10 IPL finals and 12 playoff appearances. He is also the only wicket-keeper to have over 200 dismissals in the league and has scored more than 5,000 runs. Raina was the first player to score over 5,000 runs in IPL, while Jadeja became the first cricketer with 1,000 runs, 100 wickets, and catches each in IPL history.

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