CSK may release ₹14.2 crore signee Prashant Veer: Here's why
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are considering releasing one of their two high-profile acquisitions from the last Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, Prashant Veer. The 20-year-old all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh was bought for a whopping ₹14.2 crore at the Abu Dhabi auction. However, his on-field performance has not been as expected, leading to speculation about his possible exit from the team.
Performance review
Poor performance by Prashant Veer
In six matches, Veer scored just 90 runs from five innings without taking a single wicket. His highest score was 43 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
This lackluster performance has raised questions about his value for money in the team.
Meanwhile, CSK are looking to free up funds for the upcoming auction on December 16 by possibly releasing players like Veer.
Financial maneuvering
CSK's remaining purse and potential strategies
CSK currently have ₹2.4 crore left in their auction purse. With an annual increment of ₹5 crore to the salary cap, their available funds will increase to ₹7.4 crore.
The team management is looking at ways to create more space in the budget by letting go of players, with Veer being a potential candidate for release.
History
A look at Prashant Veer's journey
At the IPL 2026 auction, Veer became the joint-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history when CSK bought him for ₹14.20 crore.
The record is shared between him and Kartik Sharma, who was also picked by the five-time champions at the same price.
Veer, the UP bowling all-rounder, has 12 wickets in 15 T20s at 18.75. He also has a strike rate of 150.74 from 12 innings.