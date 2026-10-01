Mike Hussey leaves Chennai Super Kings as major restructuring begins
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have parted ways with their batting coach Mike Hussey. The decision is part of a larger restructuring exercise ahead of the 2027 season, as per Cricbuzz. The Australian cricketing legend joined CSK in 2008 as a player and has been on the team's coaching roster since 2018. His removal comes alongside other major changes, including head coach Stephen Fleming's exit and former bowling coach Eric Simons's departure.
Departure details
End of an era for Hussey at CSK
Hussey's exit from CSK marks the end of an eight-year stint as batting coach, after a six-year playing career.
He was known for his professional rapport with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Despite his removal, it is not the end of Hussey's Indian Premier League (IPL) journey as he has been in touch with several teams and could land a gig in next year's tournament.
Coaching changes
CSK appointed Zaheer Khan as head coach
In a major shakeup, CSK had earlier appointed Zaheer Khan as the new head coach, replacing Stephen Fleming, who ended up joining England as their Test head coach.
Eric Simons, the former bowling coach, has already been replaced by Mohit Sharma.
The future of James Foster, CSK's fielding coach who joined last year, remains uncertain as his contract extension decision is still pending.
Upcoming decisions
Remaining coaching appointments to be finalized post owner return
The final decisions on remaining coaching appointments will be made after owner Rupa Gurunath returns from South Africa, where she attended the SA20 auction.
Consultations will take place with Zaheer and MS Dhoni, who is likely to play a key role in the franchise's future direction.