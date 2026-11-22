IPL 2027 auction: How CSK can utilize ₹28.05 crore
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up for the IPL 2027 mini-auction with a whopping ₹28.05 crore in their kitty. While the franchise has released 11 players, the biggest development was legend MS Dhoni's retirement. His release at the retention deadline confirmed his retirement from the sport. Before the auction, the Super Kings traded Khaleel Ahmed and Nathan Ellis to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here's how their auction strategy can shape up.
Auction strategy
CSK have ₹28.05 crore in remaining budget
CSK head into the mini-auction with ₹28.05 crore and six vacant slots, two of which can be filled by overseas players.
The batting lineup looks strong with Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and Sarfaraz Khan.
However, seam-bowling remains a major concern, with Khaleel and Ellis traded to SRH. This was in exchange for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.
Players
Players retained and released by CSK
Players retained: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Kartik Sharma, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Mukesh Choudhary, Jamie Overton, Shivam Dube, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Liam Livingstone, and Jack Edwards.
Players released: MS Dhoni, Matt Henry, Matt Short, Zak Foulkes, Kuldip Yadav, Prashant Veer, Macneil Noronha, Aman Khan, Spencer Johnson, Akash Madhwal, and Dian Forrester.
Bowling gaps
Indian seamers remain a priority
CSK's bowling attack for IPL 2027 season is thin, with only Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, and Mukesh Choudhary as Indian quicks.
Deepak Chahar, released by Mumbai Indians, is a likely target given his familiarity with the new ball at Chepauk.
Avesh Khan, released by Lucknow Super Giants, could be another option if bidding for Chahar exceeds their budget.
Specialist needs
Who are the other probable targets?
CSK also need a death-overs specialist, with Matheesha Pathirana (released by Kolkata Knight Riders after bowling eight deliveries for ₹18 crore) being a potential target.
The team also has an overseas slot and remaining budget to fill.
With Noor Ahmad, Akeal Hosein, Rahul Chahar, and Shreyas Gopal already covering spin, the middle order settled, they could opt for a second overseas quick instead of another batter.
Information
What about finishing?
Among CSK's priorities is finding a dependable finisher. Dhoni's departure leaves room for another entrant to complement Shivam Dube. Dewald Brevis and Livingstone offer power-hitting options, but the franchise could look for another Indian batter capable of handling pressure in the closing overs.