CSK head into the mini-auction with ₹28.05 crore and six vacant slots, two of which can be filled by overseas players.

The batting lineup looks strong with Sanju Samson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kartik Sharma, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and Sarfaraz Khan.

However, seam-bowling remains a major concern, with Khaleel and Ellis traded to SRH. This was in exchange for Liam Livingstone and Jack Edwards.