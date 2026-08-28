Pat Cummins joins global call for Imran Khan's medical treatment
What's the story
Australia's Test and ODI captain, Pat Cummins, has backed the global call for proper medical care for former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan. The support comes as part of a campaign led by 22 former international captains, including those from India, Australia, England, the West Indies, and New Zealand. Last week, they had written to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif asking him to ensure that Imran receives adequate medical treatment in prison.
Support expressed
Cummins expresses support for the cause
Cummins took to X to express his support for the cause. He said, "Adding my support here to GC [Greg Chappell] and the other former international captains."
He also hoped that the court-ordered medical assessment of Imran would be allowed to proceed smoothly and that family visits would continue.
"I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves," he added in his post.
Twitter Post
Here's what Cummins posted!
Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves https://t.co/L1L512wXao— Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 28, 2026
Health concerns
Imran's health under increasing scrutiny
Imran's has been in prison in Rawalpindi since August 2023 after being convicted on corruption charges.
His health has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks, with his sons intensifying their efforts to secure him proper medical care.
Last week, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered him to be taken to Shifa Hospital in Islamabad.
However, he was taken to state-run PIMS instead and returned to prison shortly after a check-up.
PCB action
PCB lodges complaint with Sky Sports
On Thursday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with Sky Sports after the channel aired an interview with Imran's sons during lunch on day one of the Lord's Test.
Cricinfo understands that PCB even considered the option of Pakistan not taking the field after lunch in protest.
Meanwhile, in a statement to Associated Press last week, the Pakistan government denied claims that Imran had been mistreated in prison or denied contact with his family and lawyers.