CWG 2026: Tejas Shirse ends India's 60-year hurdles final drought
What's the story
India's Tejas Shirse has qualified for the final of the men's 110m hurdles event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2026 in Glasgow. He finished third in his heat with a time of 13.76 seconds. Jamaica's Jerome Campbell and England's Samuel Bennet topped Heat 1 with times of 13.33 seconds and 13.20 seconds, respectively. Here are further details.
Qualification details
Two heats in men's 110m hurdles
The men's 110m hurdles event at CWG 2026 is being contested in two heats. The top three finishers from each heat qualify for the final, along with the two fastest athletes outside of these top three.
Although Shirse's time was slower than his personal best of 13.27 seconds, it was good enough to secure a spot in the final.
Information
Schedule for final
The final of the men's 110m hurdles event at CWG 2026 will take place later today at 2:15am on Tuesday, July 28. This will be a major test for Shirse as he looks to clinch a medal for India in this prestigious international sporting event.
Do you know?
Shirse matches Gurbachan Singh Randhawa
Shirse became the first Indian to qualify for the men's 110m hurdles final at CWG since Gurbachan Singh Randhawa in 1966. He can now produce India's only podium finish in the event at the Games.
Career
A look at his career
Tejas Shirse has emerged as India's premier sprint hurdler, holding the national record in the men's 110m hurdles - 13.27 seconds.
A multiple-time national champion, he won gold at the 2026 Inter-State Championships and also owns the Indian indoor record in the 60m hurdles.
His qualification for the 2026 Commonwealth Games final marked another milestone in his rapidly rising career.