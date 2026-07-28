Sharmila Dhankar becomes first Indian para athlete with CWG gold
What's the story
Sharmila Dhankar has made history by becoming the first Indian para athlete to win a gold medal in para athletics at the Commonwealth Games (CWG). She achieved this feat by winning the women's shot put F57 event with a season-best throw of 9.81 meters in Glasgow. Her victory also ended India's two-decade-long wait for a para athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Milestone achievement
Significance of Sharmila's victory
The women's shot put F57 category is for athletes with lower limb impairments, limb deficiencies, or reduced muscle power.
This makes Sharmila's victory a major milestone in international para athletics.
As mentioned, the event was part of the Commonwealth Games 2026, which are being held in Glasgow, Scotland from July 23 to August 2.
Medal tally
India at Commonwealth Games 2026
As of July 28, 2026, India is ranked eighth on the medal table with two golds, five silvers, and three bronzes.
The total medal count stands at 10.
The Games are being held under the aegis of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), continuing a tradition that began in 1930.
Personal history
Sharmila's journey and achievements
Sharmila was polio-stricken on her left leg at the age of two.
She had won a gold medal in the Fazza International Para Athletics Championship earlier this year.
She also competed at the Birmingham Games in 2022 where she finished fourth.
Her journey and achievements highlight India's growing prowess in para sports on an international platform.