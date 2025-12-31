Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn in induced coma: Details here

Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn has been hospitalized and put in an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis. The 54-year-old was hospitalized on Boxing Day after falling ill while resting. He is suffering from meningitis, a serious condition that causes inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. Notably, Martyn played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs for Australia.

Medical update Martyn receiving treatment for meningitis Martyn is currently receiving treatment for meningitis. His close friend and cricketing legend, Adam Gilchrist, assured that "he is getting the best of treatment." Gilchrist added that Martyn's partner, Amanda, and his family are aware of the public's prayers and well-wishes during this difficult time. Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, a long-time teammate of Martyn's, also sent support through the social media platform X.

Official response Cricket Australia CEO on Martyn's illness Cricket Australia's CEO, Todd Greenberg, said in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time." Martyn retired during the Ashes series in 2006 and later became a commentator but has largely stayed out of the limelight since then.