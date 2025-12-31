Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn in induced coma: Details here
What's the story
Former Australia cricketer Damien Martyn has been hospitalized and put in an induced coma after being diagnosed with meningitis. The 54-year-old was hospitalized on Boxing Day after falling ill while resting. He is suffering from meningitis, a serious condition that causes inflammation of the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord. Notably, Martyn played 67 Tests and 208 ODIs for Australia.
Medical update
Martyn receiving treatment for meningitis
Martyn is currently receiving treatment for meningitis. His close friend and cricketing legend, Adam Gilchrist, assured that "he is getting the best of treatment." Gilchrist added that Martyn's partner, Amanda, and his family are aware of the public's prayers and well-wishes during this difficult time. Former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, a long-time teammate of Martyn's, also sent support through the social media platform X.
Official response
Cricket Australia CEO on Martyn's illness
Cricket Australia's CEO, Todd Greenberg, said in a statement, "I'm saddened to hear of Damien's illness. The best wishes of everyone at Cricket Australia and in the wider cricket community are with him at this time." Martyn retired during the Ashes series in 2006 and later became a commentator but has largely stayed out of the limelight since then.
Sporting legacy
A look at his career stats
Martyn, known for his immaculate strokes across formats, was a key player in the Australian team that ruled the early 2000s. He was also part of Australia's 2003 ODI World Cup-winning squad. He scored an incredible 88* in the final against India, adding 234 runs along with Ricky Ponting. Overall, Martyn hammered 5,346 runs from 208 ODIs at an average of 40.80. He also owns 4,406 runs across 67 Tests at 46.37. He slammed 18 international centuries.