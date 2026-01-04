Australian cricket legend Damien Martyn wakes up from induced coma
What's the story
In a major development, former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has woken up from an induced coma after being hospitalized for over a week with meningitis, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday. The news was confirmed by Adam Gilchrist, a former Australian cricketer, who said that the 54-year-old is now "able to talk and respond to the treatment." Martyn was admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital on December 27 after falling seriously ill.
Family statement
Martyn's family thanks medical team for support
Martyn's partner, Amanda, earlier issued a statement thanking everyone for their support and requested privacy during this difficult time. She said, "Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time."
Cricket legacy
Martyn's cricketing career and achievements
Martyn, known for his immaculate strokes across formats, was a key player in the Australian team that ruled the early 2000s. He was also part of Australia's 2003 ODI World Cup-winning squad. He scored an incredible 88* in the final against India, adding 234 runs along with Ricky Ponting. Overall, Martyn hammered 5,346 runs from 208 ODIs at an average of 40.80. He also owns 4,406 runs across 67 Tests at 46.37. He slammed 18 international centuries.