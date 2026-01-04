Martyn was admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital on December 27

Australian cricket legend Damien Martyn wakes up from induced coma

By Parth Dhall 03:46 pm Jan 04, 202603:46 pm

In a major development, former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has woken up from an induced coma after being hospitalized for over a week with meningitis, the Sydney Morning Herald reported on Sunday. The news was confirmed by Adam Gilchrist, a former Australian cricketer, who said that the 54-year-old is now "able to talk and respond to the treatment." Martyn was admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital on December 27 after falling seriously ill.