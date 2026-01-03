Damien Martyn's family shares update on cricketer's health after coma
The family of former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has released a public statement regarding his health. The 54-year-old was hospitalized on Boxing Day and placed in an induced coma due to meningitis. His wife Amanda said that he is "progressing well" with his medical treatment. She also thanked the Gold Coast University Hospital for their support during this challenging time.
Amanda releases a statement
Amanda released the statement via NewsCorp, saying that these were tough times for the family and thanked the Gold Coast University Hospital for their support. "Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.
Martyn's recovery shows positive signs, says Adam Gilchrist
Martyn's former teammate and close friend Adam Gilchrist recently shared an update on the cricketer's health. He said there are "positive signs" in Martyn's recovery. Gilchrist thanked everyone for their love and care for Damien during this difficult time, adding that more details would be shared as they become available. He expressed hope that Martyn would continue to recover well.
Martyn's cricketing career and achievements
Martyn made his Test debut for Australia against the West Indies in Brisbane in 1992. He played 67 Tests, scoring 4,406 runs at an average of 46.37. He was a key member of the team that won a series in India after 35 years in 2004. Martyn also played ODIs and was part of teams that won the ODI World Cup in 1999 and 2003.