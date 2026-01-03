Damien Martyn's family shares update on cricketer's health after coma

The family of former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has released a public statement regarding his health. The 54-year-old was hospitalized on Boxing Day and placed in an induced coma due to meningitis. His wife Amanda said that he is "progressing well" with his medical treatment. She also thanked the Gold Coast University Hospital for their support during this challenging time.

Words Amanda releases a statement Amanda released the statement via NewsCorp, saying that these were tough times for the family and thanked the Gold Coast University Hospital for their support. "Damien is progressing well with his medical treatment. We also want to express our deepest appreciation to the medical team at Gold Coast University Hospital, who have been nothing short of amazing throughout this challenging time. This has been a trying time, and the family ask that you respect their privacy," the statement said.

Recovery update Martyn's recovery shows positive signs, says Adam Gilchrist Martyn's former teammate and close friend Adam Gilchrist recently shared an update on the cricketer's health. He said there are "positive signs" in Martyn's recovery. Gilchrist thanked everyone for their love and care for Damien during this difficult time, adding that more details would be shared as they become available. He expressed hope that Martyn would continue to recover well.