SA's Dane Paterson celebrates Test comeback with four-wicket haul: Stats

Litton, who remained unbeaten on 92 at stumps on Day 1, completed his ton on Day 2 morning.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the first casualty of the day, having been dismissed for 10 runs, caught in the slips.

Paterson then got the better of Hasan Mahmud (16), who was caught behind by wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton.

Taskin Ahmed scored 17 runs off 16 balls before being caught by Mulder at short third man while trying a big shot.

Meanwhile, Litton also fell to Paterson after scoring 120.