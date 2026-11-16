SA's Dane Paterson celebrates Test comeback with four-wicket haul: Stats
What's the story
Bangladesh posted a total of 400 runs in their first innings against South Africa in the opening Test match in Johannesburg. The innings was bolstered by centuries from Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy. Resuming the second day at 327/6, Bangladesh added another 73 runs before being bowled out. Each of the final four wickets went to veteran pacer Dane Paterson, who is playing his first Test in nearly two years. Here are his stats.
Personal tribute
Bangladesh lose 4 wickets for 73 runs
Litton, who remained unbeaten on 92 at stumps on Day 1, completed his ton on Day 2 morning.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the first casualty of the day, having been dismissed for 10 runs, caught in the slips.
Paterson then got the better of Hasan Mahmud (16), who was caught behind by wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton.
Taskin Ahmed scored 17 runs off 16 balls before being caught by Mulder at short third man while trying a big shot.
Meanwhile, Litton also fell to Paterson after scoring 120.
Stats
Four-fer for Paterson
Paterson finished with 4/92 from 22.2 overs, which included seven maidens.
Across eight Tests, Paterson has raced to 29 Test wickets from 14 innings at 25.79.
This was his maiden four-wicket haul, as he also owns two fifers. 21 of his scalps have come in home Tests at 22.76.
As per Cricinfo, the 37-year-old has raced to 672 wickets in First-Class cricket across 186 matches.
This was his 21st four-wicket haul in the longest format (5W: 24).
Rabada
Fifer for Rabada
Kagiso Rabada put on a sensational display on Day 1, scalping each of the first five wickets.
The pacer finished with 5/70 from 22 overs. Rabada equaled Makhaya Ntini in terms of Test fifers (18).
Only Dale Steyn (26) and Allan Donald (20) have more Test fifers than the duo for SA.
This spell took him to 355 wickets from 76 Tests at 22 (4W: 16).