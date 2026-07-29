Chelsea set to sign Brighton's Danny Welbeck on 2-year deal

Welbeck, a former Manchester United and Arsenal player, has scored 90 goals and made 32 assists in 400 Premier League appearances.

He is Brighton's leading Premier League scorer after joining on a free transfer from Watford in 2021.

The veteran striker featured in all but one of Brighton's Premier League matches last season, scoring an impressive 13 goals and making an assist.

His experience and performance make him an ideal fit for Chelsea's squad-building efforts under Alonso.