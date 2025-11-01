'Don't humiliate your players': Daren Sammy disappointed with Bangladesh fans

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has expressed disappointment over the behavior of a section of Bangladesh team 's supporters during the third and final T20I in Chattogram. The match saw the visitors complete a 3-0 series whitewash. As Bangladesh faltered yet again, losing by five wickets with 19 balls to spare while defending 151 runs, frustration among home fans grew.

What did Sammy say? During the match, fans chanted "bhua, bhua" (meaning useless) and even called out specific players' names as they struggled to perform. Curious about the chant's meaning, Sammy later learned what it signified and said he didn't appreciate such treatment of home players. "I didn't like how they treated their own players," said the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain while speaking to local media after the match.

More on Sammy's statement Sammy stressed the importance of fan support for home players, saying, "When you come to support your home team, you are a fan. Every player tries their best. They need your support." He acknowledged that while fans want their team to do well, more encouragement and positivity would help them grow. "Don't humiliate your players - treat them well," he added.