Akram comes out on Babar's support following latter's record-breaking feat 

Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has come out in support of Babar Azam , who recently broke India's Rohit Sharma's record to become the highest run-scorer in Men's T20 internationals. Akram believes that Azam still has plenty of cricket left in him and can achieve much more for Pakistan. The statement comes as a response to recent criticism over Babar's form across formats.

Performance review Babar's record-breaking feat and Akram's backing Babar has been inconsistent in recent months, missing several T20I series, including the Asia Cup. However, he made a strong comeback in the ongoing three-match series against South Africa. He surpassed Rohit Sharma to become the highest run-getter in men's T20 cricket during Pakistan's nine-wicket win over South Africa. Akram urged fans and critics to back Azam despite his lean patch, saying "Babar still has a lot of cricket left in him."

Record achievement Babar breaks Rohit's record in T20Is Before the match against South Africa, Babar needed just nine runs to break Rohit's record. He scored an unbeaten 11 in the second T20I, taking his tally to 4,234 runs in 130 matches. The series decider against South Africa is set for Saturday. Despite a modest outing in two Tests against South Africa before this series, scoring 131 runs at an average of 32.75, Azam remains one of Pakistan's most prolific modern-day batters.