Abhimanyu Easwaran praises coach Gambhir's impact on his game

Indian cricketer Abhimanyu Easwaran has praised the impact of Team India's head coach, Gautam Gambhir , on his batting. Easwaran said that Gambhir's vast experience and knowledge have greatly helped him improve his game. The 44-year-old former Indian cricketer was appointed as the national team's head coach last July. Since then, he has led the team to victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the Asia Cup title earlier this year.

Learning curve Easwaran opens up on Gambhir's coaching Easwaran opened up about his learning experience under Gambhir in an interview with ANI. He said, "It has been really advantageous for me because he has played at the highest level of cricket." The Bengal opener added that they often discuss batting strategies tailored to different surfaces. "We practice in things that will be beneficial according to the surface. We talk about those things a lot."

Career highlights A look at Gambhir's international career Gambhir had a stellar international career from 2003 to 2016, scoring over 10,000 runs in 242 matches at an average of nearly 39. He scored 20 centuries and 63 fifties during this period. As an opener, he was part of India's top-order duo with Virender Sehwag that wreaked havoc on bowlers across the globe.

Record achievements His Test and ODI numbers Gambhir played 58 Tests for India, scoring over 4,000 runs at an average of nearly 42. He was once the number one Test batter in the world and won the ICC Test Player of the Year award in 2009. In ODIs, he scored over 5,200 runs in 147 matches at an average of nearly 40. His performance during the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup was particularly noteworthy as he was India's second-highest run-scorer with four fifties including a crucial knock in the final against Sri Lanka.