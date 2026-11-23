India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs, taking a massive 352-run lead over New Zealand.

In response, the Kiwis were decently placed at 132/3 when Mitchell arrived to bat on Day 5.

He took the innings forward with a 72-run stand with Rachin Ravindra (37).

In the latter half of the day, Mitchell put up a blockathon show alongside Glenn Phillips (26* off 126 balls).

The duo survived 258 balls together to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

As a result, the Kiwis ended at 239/5 across 120 overs.