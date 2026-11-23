Wellington Test: Daryl Mitchell hammers resilient 49* vs India
What's the story
New Zealand's middle-order batter Daryl Mitchell was at his resilient best on Day 5 of the opening Test against India at Wellington's Basin Reserve. He scored a timely 49* off 186 balls in his team's bid to earn a valiant draw. Notably, the Kiwis had eight wickets to survive the final day, and Mitchell led the charge for them. Here we look at the report and stats.
Knock
A memorable effort from Mitchell
India declared their first innings at a mammoth 720/9 in 166 overs, taking a massive 352-run lead over New Zealand.
In response, the Kiwis were decently placed at 132/3 when Mitchell arrived to bat on Day 5.
He took the innings forward with a 72-run stand with Rachin Ravindra (37).
In the latter half of the day, Mitchell put up a blockathon show alongside Glenn Phillips (26* off 126 balls).
The duo survived 258 balls together to frustrate the Indian bowlers.
As a result, the Kiwis ended at 239/5 across 120 overs.
Stats
Here are his Test numbers
Mitchell hit four fours and a six in his 49-run stay.
The batter missed out on his 17th Test fifty, as he also owns six hundreds.
With this knock, he has raced to 2,461 runs in Test cricket from 40 matches (64 innings) at an average of 43.17, as per Cricinfo.
In five matches versus India, he has amassed 275 runs across nine innings at 34.37 (50s: 2).
He now has 1,104 runs across 20 home Tests at 40.88 (100s: 2, 50s: 9).