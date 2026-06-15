Shanaka has raced to 2,008 runs at an average of 20.91

Dasun Shanaka becomes fourth SL batter with 2,000 T20I runs

By Gaurav Tripathi 11:59 am Jun 15, 202611:59 am

What's the story

In a thrilling finish at Sabina Park, the West Indies pulled off a remarkable heist against Sri Lanka to win the T20I series. Chasing 170 runs in the third and final game, they were in trouble for most of the innings but managed to win by five wickets. The game saw former SL skipper Dasun Shanaka score 16 off 13 balls with the help of a four and a six. Though the knock was brief, it powered him past 2,000 T20I runs. Here are the key stats.