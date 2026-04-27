David Miller becomes third SA batter with 12,000 T20 runs

Veteran South African cricketer David Miller has joined an elite club by completing 12,000 runs in T20 cricket. The Delhi Capitals star accomplished the milestone with his 11th run in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Notably, Miller became just the third South African international to reach this landmark. Here are his stats.

Elite list Miller joins de Kock, du Plessis Miller has played in several leagues around the world, including the Caribbean Premier League, SA20, the IPL, Major League Cricket, the Pakistan Super League, and the Big Bash League. As per ESPNcricinfo, he took 565 matches (513 innings) to complete 12,000 T20 runs. Quinton de Kock (12,454) and Faf du Plessis (12,041) are the only other SA batters with more T20 runs than Miller.

Stats Here are his T20 numbers Miller, who averages over 35 in T20 cricket, has touched the 50-run mark 56 times in the format. The tally also includes four tons. His strike rate is over 137. The 13th-highest run-getter in T20s, Miller has scored 2,804 across 140 T20Is at 33.78 (100s: 2, 50s: 9). Only de Kock (3,095) has more T20I runs among SA batters.

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