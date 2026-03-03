David Miller yet to score a T20I fifty against NZ
What's the story
The first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will see South Africa face New Zealand at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on March 4. SA remain unbeaten after winning seven successive matches. Their explosive batting attack is expected to batter the Kiwis. Among the line-up is David Miller, whose finishing skills require no introduction. Here's his T20I record against NZ.
Record
His record against NZ
Playing seven T20Is against New Zealand between 2012 and 2026, Miller has managed 122 runs from six innings at an average of 30.5. His tally includes 10 fours, 4 sixes, and a healthy strike rate of 154.43. This includes two knocks in T20 World Cups, where he scored a run-a-ball 6 in 2014 and 24* off 17 balls in 2026.
Numbers
A look at career numbers
Despite his nominal record against the Kiwis, Miller remains pivotal to SA's success in white-ball cricket. He can single-handedly turn the tide from any situation. Across 139 T20Is, the left-handed batter has compiled 2,798 runs at an average of 34.12. He has a strike rate of 141.52. Miller has 2 tons and 9 half-centuries in the format. Overall, he owns 11,879 T20 runs.