Australia's Tim David keen to earn ODI WC berth: Details 

David, 30, has only played four ODIs ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

He had filled in for an injured Glenn Maxwell during a five-match bilateral series in South Africa.

Before that, he had played one List A game for Tasmania in November 2021 after a stellar England One-Day Cup season with Surrey where, he scored two centuries and an unbeaten half-century in eight innings.

David has played just 20 50-over games so far, scoring 790 runs at an average of 60.76 and a strike rate of 120.06.