Australia's Tim David keen to earn ODI WC berth: Details
What's the story
Australian T20 star Tim David has been included in Tasmania's squad for a domestic 50-over match. The surprise move comes as he aims to secure a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa. Tasmania's's coach Jeff Vaughan confirmed that David is eager to continue playing this format and hopes his performance will make him eligible for selection. "He wants to make himself available for that (World Cup). He wants to keep playing in this format, learn it, be good at it, and then make it possible for the Australians to select him," he said.
Career highlights
David has only played 4 ODIs
David, 30, has only played four ODIs ahead of the 2023 World Cup.
He had filled in for an injured Glenn Maxwell during a five-match bilateral series in South Africa.
Before that, he had played one List A game for Tasmania in November 2021 after a stellar England One-Day Cup season with Surrey where, he scored two centuries and an unbeaten half-century in eight innings.
David has played just 20 50-over games so far, scoring 790 runs at an average of 60.76 and a strike rate of 120.06.
Game plan
Vaughan plans to use David as a finisher
Vaughan revealed that he plans to use David as a finisher, similar to his role in T20 cricket.
"We'll probably name him around six, and then depending on how the innings goes, we might slide him up, and we'll get him into the action."
The coach even hinted at future games post-BBL if they align with David's schedule.
Though David has been away from List A cricket, he has featured in each of the last three T20 World Cups for the Aussies.
Selection hopes
Australia's ODI team has struggled with finishing power
David's inclusion in Tasmania's squad is a welcome sign for Australia's selectors, who have been looking for players to fill the void left by Maxwell's retirement.
The Australian ODI team has struggled with finishing power in their last four series this year, including a recent loss against South Africa.
Vaughan said they would likely bat David at No. 6 and adjust his position depending on how the innings progresses.