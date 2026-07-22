Former Australian batter David Warner pleads guilty to drink-driving charge
What's the story
Former Australian cricketer David Warner has pleaded guilty to a drink-driving charge after failing a random breath test in Sydney. The incident occurred on April 5 when Warner was stopped during a routine check, according to the BBC. His blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was found to be 0.104, which is more than double the legal limit. Here are further details.
Admission
Lawyer defends Warner
Warner's lawyer Bobby Hill has admitted that the former cricketer made a "reckless" and "foolish" decision by driving instead of opting for an Uber.
Hill defended Warner by saying, "It's not a crime to have a glass of wine on the day of the Lord's resurrection."
He further clarified that Warner's offense was choosing a "foolish plan A instead of a plan B."
Consequences
Minimum six-month driving ban likely for Warner
Warner is due to be sentenced on August 18. He could face a minimum six-month driving ban, a fine of up to A$2,200, and a maximum prison term of nine months.
This incident comes as another controversy for the former Australian opener, who has been involved in several high-profile scandals over his career.
Past incidents
Warner's ball-tampering scandal
In 2018, Warner was banned for a year over the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.
Cricket Australia found that he plotted to change the ball's condition with sandpaper along with Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, which left him permanently ineligible for national team leadership roles.
In another incident in 2013, Warner was suspended after punching England batter Joe Root during an altercation in Birmingham.
Career
A look at his career
Warner was a prolific opening batsman for Australia until he retired from Test cricket in 2024.
According to ESPNcricinfo, the left-hander racked up 8,786 runs from 112 Tests at an average of over 44, with a top score of an unbeaten 335 against Pakistan.
Warner also scored 6,932 runs from 161 ODIs and 3,277 runs from 110 T20Is, scoring tons in each of the three formats.