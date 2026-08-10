Sumit Nagal, Yuki Bhambri to lead India against South Korea

Nagal, who is ranked 235th in the world, will lead India's singles charge with Dhakshineswar Suresh (No. 393) and 19-year-old Manas Dhamne (No. 362). Dhamne received his maiden Davis Cup call-up.

Bhambri, India's top-ranked doubles player at No. 28, will partner with N Sriram Balaji (No. 57 in doubles).