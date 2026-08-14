Why did Sri Lanka turn to Niroshan Dickwella? Captain answers
What's the story
Sri Lanka will resume their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 campaign by hosting India in the upcoming two-match Test series. Positive results in this home series could improve Sri Lanka's position and chances to make the final next year. Ahead of the series opener scheduled in Galle, Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva backed his players, including Niroshan Dickwella.
Team composition
De Silva backs Dickwella for India Tests
In the pre-match press conference, de Silva broke the silence on including Dickwella in the squad.
Among these seasoned players, Dickwella is set to play his first Test since March 2023.
In his 54 Test appearances so far, the left-handed batter has managed 2,757 runs at an average of 30.97. He is still devoid of a ton.
Dickwella's selection was mainly due to his exceptional wicket-keeping skills, as mentioned by de Silva.
Captain's statement
'The player with the best glovework plays'
De Silva stressed on Dickwella's importance in the team, saying, "The only thing I have to tell Niroshan Dickwella is to keep well. That's why he's in the team."
He further explained that Dickwella had been out of the Test squad for a few years due to Kusal Mendis's consistent performance at No. 7.
However, de Silva believes that "the player with the best glovework plays" at Galle.
Information
SL's squad for 1st Test against India
Squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (vice-captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wicket-keeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, and Dilshan Madushanka.