Why did Sri Lanka turn to Niroshan Dickwella? Captain answers

In the pre-match press conference, de Silva broke the silence on including Dickwella in the squad.

Among these seasoned players, Dickwella is set to play his first Test since March 2023.

In his 54 Test appearances so far, the left-handed batter has managed 2,757 runs at an average of 30.97. He is still devoid of a ton.

Dickwella's selection was mainly due to his exceptional wicket-keeping skills, as mentioned by de Silva.