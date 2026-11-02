South Africa announce squad for Bangladesh Test series: Details here
What's the story
Team South Africa has announced its final squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, starting November 15. The team sees the return of top-order batter Tony de Zorzi, who was out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in September. De Zorzi replaces David Bedingham in the squad that recently beat Australia 2-1 at home. Here are further details.
Squad additions
Verreynne dropped; Hamza added
Along with De Zorzi's return, South Africa have also added an extra batter, Zubayr Hamza.
This comes as wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne was dropped after being benched during the Australia series.
Matthew Breetzke will serve as the reserve wicket-keeper while Ryan Rickelton is expected to don the gloves in the playing XI.
Injury recovery
Nortje returns to the fold
The pace attack will be under the spotlight as both matches are set to be played in Highveld.
Anrich Nortje returns to the squad after suffering a groin injury at St George's Park during the third Test against Australia.
He had to leave midway through his fourth over but has since completed a two-week recovery program.
Team composition
Ngidi left out of the squad
Along with Nortje, South Africa's squad also includes Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, and Dane Paterson as fast-bowling options.
However, Lungi Ngidi has been left out due to a hamstring injury.
The team has also included two specialist spinners - Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer - but no place for left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.
Line-up adjustments
De Zorzi's return could leave Hamza out again
With De Zorzi's return, South Africa will have to make some tough calls for their batting line-up.
He could open the innings again with Ackerman likely to be picked at No. 3 after Bedingham failed to cement his place.
If De Zorzi performs well in the two Tests against Bangladesh, it could leave no room for Hamza in the playing XI.
Information
South Africa's Test squad for two Tests vs Bangladesh
Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Marques Ackerman, Matthew Breetzke, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Simon Harmer, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton.