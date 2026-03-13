Arsenal start negotiations with Declan Rice over a new contract

Premier League leaders Arsenal have started negotiations with midfielder Declan Rice over a new long-term contract. The 27-year-old's current deal has two years left, with an option for an additional year. However, the club wants him to commit his prime years to them. As per BBC Sport, the proposed deal will see a salary increase, making him one of Arsenal's top earners.

Contract details Rice's current deal and Arsenal's contract extension trend Rice's current contract, which he signed when he joined Arsenal from West Ham for £105 million in 2023, is worth a reported £240,000 per week. The club has been extending contracts of their star players over the past year. Bukayo Saka recently signed a new four-and-a-half-year deal worth at least £300,000 per week. Other players like William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have also signed extensions during this period. The club is also in talks with Jurrien Timber over a new deal, while David Raya and Leandro Trossard have been given improved contracts recently.

Player performance Rice's impressive stats Since joining Arsenal, Rice has become one of Europe's top midfielders. He has made 102 Premier League appearances for the Gunners, scoring 15 goals. Overall, he has 20 goals for the club across all competitions from 144 matches. Rice made 245 appearances for West Ham United and scored 15 goals before joining fellow London outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2023. He is also a key player for England with 72 caps under his belt. He owns six goals for England.

Advertisement