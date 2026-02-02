Can Ashleigh Gardner trump DC in WPL 2026 Eliminator? Stats
What's the story
Gujarat Giants will want to defeat Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Eliminator on Tuesday and progress to the final. The match is set to be held in Vadodara. All eyes will be on GG captain Ashleigh Gardner to trump DC. Notably, GG overcame DC in both league stage games this season and can complete a hat-trick of wins. Here's more.
Vs DC
How has Gardner fared versus DC?
As per ESPNcricinfo, Gardner has collected 179 runs from 8 matches against DC at an average of 25.57. She owns a solitary fifty versus DC (51*). Her strike rate is 138.75. With the ball, Gardner has picked six scalps from 8 matches at 37. Her best performance reads 2/19. However, she has been at the receiving end, with her economy rate being 10.24.
Overall
Gardner's overall all-round stats in WPL
Overall in WPL, Gardner has scored 811 runs from 33 matches at 26.16. She has clocked 7 fifties with the best score of 26.16. In addition to 83 fours, she has smoked 26 sixes. With the ball, Gardner has claimed 31 wickets at 29.54. Her best performance reads 3/31. This season, Gardner owns 244 runs at 30.50 and six scalps at 39.33.