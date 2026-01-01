Devdutt Padikkal averages over 82 in List A cricket: Stats 

Devdutt Padikkal , the promising left-handed batter from Karnataka, has been in sensational form lately. The 25-year-old, on Wednesday, scored an impressive 113 runs off 116 balls against Puducherry in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy . This was Padikkal's third century in four matches of this season. The left-handed batter has truly been a beast in List A cricket. On this note, let's decode his stats in the format.

Campaign Padikkal's journey in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Padikkal started the ongoing VHT season with a stunning knock against Jharkhand, having scored a stunning 147 runs off 118 balls. His second outing was against Kerala, where he scored an equally impressive 124 runs off 137 balls. Despite a minor hiccup against Tamil Nadu, when he could only manage to score 22 runs, Padikkal bounced back with his latest century against Puducherry.

Run in the tourney Padikkal's stellar performance and potential ODI squad selection Padikkal's stellar performance has made him the first batter in the ongoing domestic one-day tournament to cross the 400-run mark. He boasts an impressive average of 101.50, having scored 400 runs in four games at a strike rate of 106. The batter, who has played two T20Is and two Tests for India, is now a strong contender for a spot in the Indian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.