Decoding India's most memorable Asian Games gold medals
What's the story
India's Asian Games journey has produced several medal-winning moments that remain etched in the country's sporting memory. From Milkha Singh's historic sprint double to P. T. Usha's golden surge, Dhanraj Pillay's hockey triumph and Neeraj Chopra's landmark javelin gold, these achievements carried significance beyond the podium. Each victory reflected a different era, athlete and challenge. Ahead of India's 2026 Asia Games journey, we decode India's most memorable Asian Games medals.
#1
Milkha Singh's sprint double - 1958
Milkha created one of India's earliest Asian Games landmarks at the 1958 Tokyo Games.
He won gold in both the men's 200m and 400m, establishing himself as one of the country's leading track athletes.
His double was particularly significant because it came at a time when Indian athletics was still building its reputation internationally. Milkha's success also laid an important foundation for future generations of Indian sprinters.
#2
P. T. Usha's golden run - 1986
Usha's performance at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games remains one of the defining chapters in India's athletics history.
The 'Payyoli Express' won four gold medals, triumphing in the 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay.
Usha had won two individual silver medals at the 1982 Games, making her transformation into a four-gold winner in Seoul particularly memorable.
#3
India's hockey revival - 1998
The Indian men's hockey team gold at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games carried enormous significance for a team trying to restore its continental standing.
Led by Pillay, India defeated South Korea in a dramatic final that was decided by a shootout.
Pillay was also India's leading scorer during the campaign, finishing with 11 goals.
The victory became an emotional moment for Indian hockey after a difficult period.
#4
Neeraj Chopra's historic javelin gold - 2018
Chopra added a new chapter to India's Asian Games athletics story in Jakarta in 2018.
His gold medal in the men's javelin throw was India's first-ever Asian Games gold in the event.
Chopra also set a new national record with his winning throw.
The triumph arrived before his Olympic breakthrough and established him as a major force in Indian athletics on the international stage.
#5
Men's badminton doubles gold - 2022
The men's doubles badminton gold at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games was another landmark for India.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty became the first Indian badminton men's doubles pair to win Asian Games gold.
Their achievement underlined India's growing strength in badminton and added another significant milestone to a sport that had already produced memorable individual performances at the Games.