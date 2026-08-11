Listing India's highest team totals on Sri Lankan soil (Tests)
What's the story
Team India will be looking to extend its unbeaten streak in Sri Lanka, when they kick off a two-match Test series on August 15. The last time India lost a Test series in the island nation was back in 2008. Since then, the Men in Blue have been on an impressive run, winning two series in the nation and drawing one. Here we look at Team India's highest Test totals on the Lankan soil.
#1
707/10 in Colombo, 2010
Team India's highest total in Sri Lanka came in the 2010 Colombo affair.
The talismanic Sachin Tendulkar led India's charge, scoring a sensational double-century (203).
He shared a 256-run stand with fellow centurion Suresh Raina (120) as India posted 707/10, responding to SL's first innings total of 642/4d.
Earlier in the innings, Virender Sehwag missed out on a hundred by a solitary run.
Murali Vijay (58) and skipper MS Dhoni (78) also tallied fifties as the game ended in a draw.
#2
622/9d in Colombo, 2017
Colombo's SSC Stadium witnessed the dominance of Indian batters in the 2017 series as well.
Riding on centuries from Cheteshwar Pujara (133) and Ajinkya Rahane (132), India declared at a massive 622/9 while batting first.
KL Rahul (57), Ravichandran Ashwin (54), Wriddhiman Saha (67), and Ravindra Jadeja (70*) were the other batters with 50-plus scores as India recorded an innings triumph.
#3
600/10 in Galle, 2017
There's only one other instance of India touching the 600-run mark in Sri Lanka.
They scored exactly 600/10 while batting first in the 2017 Galle match.
While Shikhar Dhawan (190) narrowly missed out on a double-hundred, Pujara also breached the 150-run mark (153).
Rahane (57) and Hardik Pandya (50) were the half-centurions as India eventually won by 304 runs.