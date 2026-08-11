Listing India's highest team totals on Sri Lankan soil (Tests)

Team India's highest total in Sri Lanka came in the 2010 Colombo affair.

The talismanic Sachin Tendulkar led India's charge, scoring a sensational double-century (203).

He shared a 256-run stand with fellow centurion Suresh Raina (120) as India posted 707/10, responding to SL's first innings total of 642/4d.

Earlier in the innings, Virender Sehwag missed out on a hundred by a solitary run.

Murali Vijay (58) and skipper MS Dhoni (78) also tallied fifties as the game ended in a draw.