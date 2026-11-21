Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL auction history during the 2025 mega auction.

Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals engaged in an intense contest for the wicketkeeper-batter, with LSG eventually securing his services for ₹27 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also entered the bidding earlier.

Pant's leadership experience, explosive batting and wicketkeeping abilities made him an attractive investment at the auction.