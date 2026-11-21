IPL auction: 5 biggest bidding wars in history
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) IPL auction has often produced extraordinary moments, with franchises going beyond their planned budgets to secure players they believe can transform their teams. Fierce competition between bidders has driven prices to remarkable heights, making certain purchases unforgettable. From established international stars to emerging match-winners, these bidding battles have highlighted the league's financial strength and the immense value attached to proven T20 performers.
#1
Rishabh Pant - Lucknow Super Giants (₹27 crore, 2025)
Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in IPL auction history during the 2025 mega auction.
Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals engaged in an intense contest for the wicketkeeper-batter, with LSG eventually securing his services for ₹27 crore.
Sunrisers Hyderabad also entered the bidding earlier.
Pant's leadership experience, explosive batting and wicketkeeping abilities made him an attractive investment at the auction.
#2
Mitchell Starc - Kolkata Knight Riders (₹24.75 crore, 2024)
Mitchell Starc's return to the IPL after several seasons away created enormous excitement at the 2024 mini auction.
Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans showed interest before the contest developed into a fierce battle between Gujarat and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
KKR eventually secured the Australian fast bowler for ₹24.75 crore, making him the most expensive player in auction history at that point.
Notably, Starc helped KKR win the IPL 2024 title.
#3
Shreyas Iyer - Punjab Kings (₹26.75 crore, 2025)
Shreyas Iyer attracted extraordinary interest after leading KKR to the IPL 2024 championship.
Notably, KKR failed to retain him ahead of the mega auction.
KKR opened the bidding, but Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) subsequently turned the contest into a fierce showdown.
Delhi even pushed the price to ₹25 crore before Punjab sealed the deal with a ₹26.75 crore bid.
#4
Sam Curran - Punjab Kings (₹18.50 crore, 2023)
England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL auction history at the 2023 mini auction.
His impressive performances in England's T20 World Cup triumph attracted several franchises, including Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.
PBKS eventually won the contest for ₹18.50 crore, recognising his ability to contribute with both bat and ball.
#5
Chris Morris - Rajasthan Royals (₹16.25 crore, 2021)
Chris Morris created auction history in 2021 when Rajasthan Royals (RR) signed him for ₹16.25 crore.
RCB, MI and PBKS also competed for the South African all-rounder.
What started with a base price of ₹75 lakh eventually became a record-breaking purchase.
Rajasthan's willingness to outbid their competitors demonstrated how highly franchises valued Morris's ability to deliver crucial wickets and provide explosive hitting lower down the order.