Nottingham Test: Joe Root can join Atherton on this list 

Stats

Over 900 runs at the venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has played nine Tests at Trent Bridge so far. Across 15 innings, he has clocked 956 runs at an astronomical average of 68.28. Root's best score at the venue is a stunning 176 against none other than New Zealand in 2022. The stalwart scored only three runs in his other outing in that game. Root is now gearing up for his second Nottingham Test against the Kiwis.