Nottingham Test: Joe Root can join Atherton on this list
What's the story
Albeit in a losing cause, Joe Root put up a stellar batting display in the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval. The batting talisman struck a brilliant 77 off 145 balls in the fourth innings of the game. The focus now shifts toward the third and deciding Test, which will get underway on June 25 at Nottingham's Trent Bridge. On this note, let's decode Root's stats at the venue.
Stats
Over 900 runs at the venue
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has played nine Tests at Trent Bridge so far. Across 15 innings, he has clocked 956 runs at an astronomical average of 68.28. Root's best score at the venue is a stunning 176 against none other than New Zealand in 2022. The stalwart scored only three runs in his other outing in that game. Root is now gearing up for his second Nottingham Test against the Kiwis.
Elite list
Root only second to Atherton
In terms of Test runs in Nottingham, Root is only second to former England skipper Michael Atherton. The latter played 11 Tests at this iconic ground and made 1,083 runs at a brilliant average of 60.16. The upcoming game could see Root become just the second batter to complete 1,000 Test runs in Nottingham.
Information
Joint-most tons at the venue
Root is at par with Atherton and Denis Compton in terms of most Test tons at Trent Bridge (5 each). The former has also clocked two fifties at the venue. Root needs a solitary half-century to match Atherton's record of the most 50-plus scores at this venue (8).
Test career
Here are his Test stats
During the second Test, the 35-year-old Root also became the second batter to complete 14,000 Test runs. Sachin Tendulkar still owns the most runs in Test cricket with a tally of 15,921 runs at 53.78 from 200 matches. Root takes the second spot with 14,075 runs across 165 matches (302 innings). He averages 50.81 with the help of 41 tons and 67 fifties.