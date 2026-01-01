Dissecting Mohammed Shami's purple patch in 2025-26 domestic season

Mohammed Shami , one of India's leading fast bowlers, could make a return to the national team. The selectors are reportedly considering him for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand , starting January 11 in Vadodara. This comes after his stellar performance in domestic cricket and his status as India's top wicket-taker in recent ICC white-ball tournaments. On this note, we decode Shami's golden run across formats in the 2025-26 domestic season.

Ranji Trophy 20 wickets in Ranji Trophy Shami's fitness in red-ball cricket has been a hot topic of debate in cricket circles lately. However, the 35-year-old pacer silenced his critics with a series of sensational spells in the first half of the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, India's premier First-Class tournament. Across seven innings and four matches, Shami claimed 20 wickets at a sensational average of 18.60. He tallied one four-fer and a five-wicket haul.

SMAT An average of 14.93 in SMAT The premier fast bowler also put on a stellar show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, India's premier domestic T20 competition. Shami picked 16 wickets from seven matches in the tourney at 14.93. Though he recorded an economy of 8.90, Shami returned with two four-wicket hauls. Notably, Shami clocked the third-best average among bowlers with at least 16 wickets in the season.