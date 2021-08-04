Home / News / Sports News / Decoding the Test numbers of Mohammed Shami against England
Decoding the Test numbers of Mohammed Shami against England

Indian speedster Mohammed Shami has been one of the most consistent fast bowlers in recent times. He will be the nucleus of Indian pace attack in the upcoming Test series against England. Shami could thwart the English batters with his express pace. His propensity to bring the ball in will be lucrative for India. We take a look at his Test numbers in England.

A look at Shami's Test career

Shami made his Test debut in 2013 against West Indies. In a career spanning nearly eight years, he has become India's mainstay fast bowler. Shami has accounted for 184 wickets from 51 Tests at an average of 27.57. He has racked up 10 four-wicket hauls and 5 five-fors. Shami has the joint-most consecutive four-fors (3) for India in Tests (in an innings).

Shami has taken 31 wickets against England

Over the years, Shami has picked up 31 wickets from 11 Tests with a best haul of 6/108 against England. In the upcoming Test series, he could become only the eighth Indian bowler with 50 or more wickets against England.

Shami has toured England twice

Shami has toured England twice in his Test career. He was a part of Team India's historic Test win at Lord's in 2014. However, he ended up taking only five wickets from three Test matches on that tour. Shami had cemented his spot by the time India embarked on the 2018 England tour. He fared well in that series, having scalped 16 wickets.

A look at his Test numbers in England

Till now, Shami has taken a total of 25 wickets from nine Tests in England. The Indian pacer registered his best innings haul of 4/57 in the nation in 2018. India lost that Test in at the Rose Bowl (Southampton) by 60 runs. Besides, Shami also featured in the recently-concluded WTC final against NZ at the same venue, where he took four wickets.

England vs India: Virat Kohli set to break Ponting's record

