Ravindra Jadeja has clocked these Test numbers versus Sri Lanka 

Across seven Tests against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has scored 326 runs across nine innings at a brilliant average of 65.20.

This includes two 50-plus scores, including his career-best 175* in the 2022 Mohali Test.

This continues to be the highest Test score by an Indian batter at number seven or lower, as per Cricinfo.

West Indies's Roston Chase is the only batter with a higher Test score against SL while operating at these positions.

He made 194 while batting at seven in the recent North Sound affair.