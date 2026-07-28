Ravindra Jadeja has clocked these Test numbers versus Sri Lanka
What's the story
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. The team features veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who returns after recovering from a tennis elbow injury sustained during IPL 2026. One of the finest all-rounders in Test history, Jadeja has enjoyed operating against the Lankans in the past. On this note, we decode his Test numbers versus the Lions.
Stats
A batting average of 65-plus
Across seven Tests against Sri Lanka, Jadeja has scored 326 runs across nine innings at a brilliant average of 65.20.
This includes two 50-plus scores, including his career-best 175* in the 2022 Mohali Test.
This continues to be the highest Test score by an Indian batter at number seven or lower, as per Cricinfo.
West Indies's Roston Chase is the only batter with a higher Test score against SL while operating at these positions.
He made 194 while batting at seven in the recent North Sound affair.
Bowling
33 wickets with the ball
With the ball, the left-arm spinner has claimed 33 wickets against the Lankans at a brilliant average of 23.72.
This includes two five-wicket hauls, including a 5/41 in the aforementioned Mohali affair.
He became just the third Indian after Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar to register a 150+ score and take a five-wicket haul in a Test.
Notably, Jadeja claimed 4/46 in his only other outing in that match.
Information
His numbers in Sri Lanka
Jadeja has played just a couple of Test matches on Sri Lankan soil, both in 2017. He claimed 13 wickets in that series at 28.76, including a fifer (5/152). The southpaw batted twice in that tour, recording scores worth 70* and 15.
Career
Here are his Test numbers
Across 89 Tests for India, Jadeja has recorded 4,095 runs at a fine average of 38.27.
His tally includes six tons and 28 fifties.
With the ball, he boasts 348 wickets at an average of 25.11.
This includes 15 fifers and three 10-wicket match hauls.
The only other all-rounders with the Test double of 4,000 runs and 300 wickets are Ian Botham (5,200 and 383), Kapil Dev (5,248 and 434), and Daniel Vettori (4,531 and 362).