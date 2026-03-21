Presenting the all-time highest wicket-takers in IPL history

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a platform for players to showcase their skills and make their mark. The 19th edition of the gala competition is set to start from March 28 onward. Over the years, several bowlers have powered their team with terrific spells. On this note, let's take a look at the highest wicket-takers in the tournament's history.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal - 221 wickets Leading the pack is Yuzvendra Chahal with an impressive tally of 221 wickets in just 174 matches at 22.76. The veteran leg-spinner has been instrumental in his team's success over the years and holds a stellar economy rate of 7.96. He is the only bowler with over 200 wickets in the league. His tally also includes eight four-wicket hauls besides a fifer. Chahal bagged the Purple Cap while playing for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 (27 wickets at 19.51).

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 198 wickets Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who is second on this list, is also closing in on 200 IPL scalps. The veteran pacer has taken 198 wickets in 190 matches at 27.33. His economy rate is 7.69 as this tally includes two fifers and as many four-wicket hauls. He is also Sunrisers Hyderabad's all-time leading wicket-taker with a whopping tally of 157 wickets. Bhuvneshwar is also the only bowler to bag the Purple Cap in back-to-back seasons (2016 and 2017).

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#3 Sunil Narine - 192 wickets Sunil Narine, a veteran off-spinner, has been with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since his IPL debut in 2012. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history with 192 wickets across 189 games at an impressive economy rate of 6.7 (Average: 25.63). No other bowler with at least 100 IPL scalps has a sub-seven economy rate. Notably, Narine owns the second-most four-plus wicket-hauls in IPL history (8). His tally includes a solitary fifer.

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